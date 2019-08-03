Sunny Leone apologises to Delhi man for revealing his phone number in Arjun Patiala song

A male resident of Delhi has been harassed with as many as 300 calls after actress Sunny Leone gave out what she thought was a fictitious phone number in a song in Arjun Patiala. The actress has since apologised to Puneet Agarwal (the man in question) on television after she was informed of his perils he faced, reports BollywoodLife.com.

The callers actually thought Leone would reply to the calls on the number mistakenly stated by her on screen. The publication even quoted Agarwal as saying, "On 26 July, after the release of the movie, I started receiving calls from unknown people asking me to let them talk to Sunny Leone. Initially, I thought somebody is playing a prank on me, but after a while, I got to know that the makers of the movie have actually used my number and Sunny Leone's character in the movie dictates my number. I am being harassed by many callers, people are abusing me and asking me to do dirty favours. I have filed a police complaint but till now the police has not taken any action even after giving me assurances."

After she was told about the incident, Leone has apologised but was amused with the news of the number of calls. Terming the desperate callers "interesting people", she clarifies that her intention was not to harass anyone.

Check out Sunny Leone's posts about the song

On the work front, the actress is preparing for her upcoming release titled Coca Cola which is being billed as a horror comedy. Leone will be seen sharing screen space with former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi in this Prasad Tatikeni feature.

