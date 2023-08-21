Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has performed beyond expectations at the box office. The masala entertainer is in no mood to slow down and continues to achieve new milestones every day across the country. The craze in the single screens and mass centres has been insane and that can be seen through these humongous box office collections.

While the film has surpassed biggies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and PK, it has now emerged as the biggest second-Sunday grosser of all time beating Baahubali 2, Dangal, Pathaan, Sanju and others as it collected around Rs 40 crore yesterday at the box office.

Highest second-day grossers

Gadar 2 – Rs 40 crore

Baahubali 2 – Rs 34.50 crore

Dangal – Rs 32.04 crore

Pathaan – Rs 28.50 crore

Sanju – Rs 28.05 crore

KGF 2 – Rs 22.68 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 22.23 crore

PK – Rs 21.85 crore

Friends love 💕 you all for making Gadar 2 a big success 🙏……Togetherness a great blessing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ftvGI5OWGO — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 13, 2023

The film will soon enter the Rs 400 crore club and will become the fourth film to achieve this feat after Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2. Since Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2 is arriving this Friday at the box office, it will be interesting to see how Gadar 2 performs in its third weekend.

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave Gadar 2 3.5 stars and wrote, “Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in the signature style of Tara Singh.

Talking about the performances, Sunny Deol is solid as Tara Singh and impresses with his machoism and dialogue delivery. Ameesha Patel portrays her character to perfection. Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur put their best foot forward with their characters. Manish Wadhwa shines as Hamid Iqbal and makes you hate his character to the core.”