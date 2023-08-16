Gadar 2 is achieving new milestones every passing day at the box office. After enjoying a humongous opening weekend followed by a rock-solid Monday, the massy-actioner hits the ball out of the park on Independence Day (yesterday) and registered the highest-ever collection for a Bollywood film on this national holiday with an insane figure of Rs 55.40 crore. With an astounding footfall of 1.55+ crores patrons in just the first 5 days, Gadar 2 has achieved a milestone as the biggest non-solo release of all time.

Friends, always be grateful to you all for your loving response to Gadar 2 .His Blessings🙏and your good wishes 🙏Made it a Blockbuster 👍. pic.twitter.com/T5edh24WMy — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 14, 2023

After 5 days, Gadar 2 stands with a grand total of Rs 228.98 crore. The film will get the benefit of the Parsi New Year holiday today and will continue its dominance at the ticket windows. It will also surpass the lifetime business of The Kerala Story (Rs 242.20 crore) to become the second-highest grosser of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore).

In a recent press conference to celebrate the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol reacted to the phenomenal response towards his film and said, “I was very stressed, everyone is stressed about something in life because everyone works hard and they don’t want to fail. In my life, I’ve always walked on the path of truth and that’s the most difficult thing to do.”

He added, “But when you attain success, you do feel very good about it. When this film released, I realised I’ve God’s blessings. I was crying and happy at the same time. I met my father that day, I told him that I’m very happy and going crazy”

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Gaurav Chopraa and Manish Wadhwa in key roles.