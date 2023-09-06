While Shah Rukh Khan is ready to dominate the box office with Jawan, Gadar 2 continues to shatter records across the country. After emerging as the fastest entrant to the Rs 500 crore club, the film is now all set to surpass Baahubali 2 to emerge as the second-highest grosser of all time.

It currently stands with a grand total of around 506 crore and is expected to cross the business of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer (Rs 510.99 crore) by tomorrow or Friday at the ticket windows. Since Jawan is arriving tomorrow, Gadar 2 will face a solid crunch, which will affect its phenomenal run at the box office.

Recently, the success party of Gadar 2 was held at Mumbai, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Dharmendra, Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, Bobby Deol, among others.