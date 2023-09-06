Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 set to beat Prabhas' Baahubali 2 to emerge as the second highest grosser of all time
Since Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is arriving tomorrow, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 will face a solid screen crunch at the box office
While Shah Rukh Khan is ready to dominate the box office with Jawan, Gadar 2 continues to shatter records across the country. After emerging as the fastest entrant to the Rs 500 crore club, the film is now all set to surpass Baahubali 2 to emerge as the second-highest grosser of all time.
It currently stands with a grand total of around 506 crore and is expected to cross the business of Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer (Rs 510.99 crore) by tomorrow or Friday at the ticket windows. Since Jawan is arriving tomorrow, Gadar 2 will face a solid crunch, which will affect its phenomenal run at the box office.
THANK YOU to each one of you for embracing Gadar 2 wholeheartedly.
It stands tall, only because of you. 💛🙏🏼
Book your tickets!
🔗 – https://t.co/Dn4CxE3DgE#Gadar2 in cinemas now. 🎞️@Gadar_Official @shariqpatel @iamsunnydeol @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir… pic.twitter.com/mIO77lBfqY
Related Articles
— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) September 4, 2023
Recently, the success party of Gadar 2 was held at Mumbai, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tabu, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Dharmendra, Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer Deol, Bobby Deol, among others.
Talking about the review, Firstpost gave Gadar 2 3.5 stars and wrote, “Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in the signature style of Tara Singh.
Talking about the performances, Sunny Deol is solid as Tara Singh and impresses with his machoism and dialogue delivery. Ameesha Patel portrays her character to perfection. Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur put their best foot forward with their characters. Manish Wadhwa shines as Hamid Iqbal and makes you hate his character to the core.”
also read
Anil Sharma on Ameesha Patel's attitude issues: 'She comes from a big family, carries that attitude around her'
The filmmaker said, "I have good relations with everybody. I’ve had my disagreements with her, but that’s her nature. We had a disagreement when we first met for the first film."
Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan: Old is becoming gold as the action genre turns to veterans
The repackaging of ageing stars as action heroes has dramatically repurposed a genre we assumed Hindi cinema had given up on.
Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer set to trump KGF 2 to become 3rd highest grosser of all time
Gadar 2 recently crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office and became the fourth fillm to achieve this feat after Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2