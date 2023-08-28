Entertainment

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 crushes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to emerge as 2nd highest third-weekend grosser of all time

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is set to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the box office

Ganesh Aaglave Last Updated:August 28, 2023 08:51:17 IST
Despite the release of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 continued its phenomenal run at the box office. The massy actioner earned around Rs 37.85 crore in its third weekend and surpassed Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan (Rs 30.15 crore) to become the second highest third weekend grosser after Baahubali 2 (Rs 42.55 crore).

Gadar 2 currently has a grand total of Rs 456.95 crore and is expected to enter the Rs 500 crore club after Baahubali 2 (Rs 510.99 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore). Since there is no big competition for the film till the arrival of Jawan, it will be interesting to see whether it will surpass the Siddharth Anand directorial to emerge as the highest-grossing film of all time.

Top 3rd highest weekend grossers

Baahubali 2 – Rs 42.55 crore
Gadar 2 – Rs 37.85 crore*
Pathaan – Rs 30.15 crore

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave Gadar 2 3.5 stars and wrote, “Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in the signature style of Tara Singh.

Talking about the performances, Sunny Deol is solid as Tara Singh and impresses with his machoism and dialogue delivery. Ameesha Patel portrays her character to perfection. Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur put their best foot forward with their characters. Manish Wadhwa shines as Hamid Iqbal and makes you hate his character to the core.”

Published on: August 28, 2023 08:46:08 IST

