Despite the release of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 continued its phenomenal run at the box office. The massy actioner earned around Rs 37.85 crore in its third weekend and surpassed Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan (Rs 30.15 crore) to become the second highest third weekend grosser after Baahubali 2 (Rs 42.55 crore).

Gadar 2 currently has a grand total of Rs 456.95 crore and is expected to enter the Rs 500 crore club after Baahubali 2 (Rs 510.99 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore). Since there is no big competition for the film till the arrival of Jawan, it will be interesting to see whether it will surpass the Siddharth Anand directorial to emerge as the highest-grossing film of all time.

Top 3rd highest weekend grossers

Baahubali 2 – Rs 42.55 crore

Gadar 2 – Rs 37.85 crore*

Pathaan – Rs 30.15 crore

Just watched #Gadar2 in Gaiety/Galaxy theatre in Bandra. Last time I went to this single screen theatre was for the premiere of my movie #Hum. #Gadar2 is a tsunami of emotions felt not only by the actors on screen but also by the audiences in the theatre. It takes you on a roller… pic.twitter.com/IzOnH4kooH — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 17, 2023

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave Gadar 2 3.5 stars and wrote, “Director Anil Sharma hit the right chords by playing high on nostalgic moments and keeping the essence of the story-telling intact just like the first part. The filmmaker made sure that he gets all the claps and hoots by executing big-screen action sequences along with jingoistic dialogues in the signature style of Tara Singh.

Talking about the performances, Sunny Deol is solid as Tara Singh and impresses with his machoism and dialogue delivery. Ameesha Patel portrays her character to perfection. Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur put their best foot forward with their characters. Manish Wadhwa shines as Hamid Iqbal and makes you hate his character to the core.”