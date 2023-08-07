Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become a box office winner as it entered the Rs 100 crore club at the domestic market yesterday. Apart from Karan Johar’s impeccable narrative, the rom-com family entertainer has garnered praises for the performances of the ensemble cast and Pritam’s music.

However, Dharmendra’s kissing scene with Shabana Azmi has been a talking point since the film’s release. After Hema Malini, the veteran star’s actor-filmmaker son Sunny Deol has reacted to it. In a recent interaction, the Gadar 2 star said that only his father has the capability to carry out such scenes. He also confessed that he has not watched the movie.

“My dad can do anything and he’s the only actor I say who can carry it. Film itni dekhta nahi hoon main. Main khud ke film bhi zyada nahi dekhta,” he told NDTV. He added, “How can I talk to my dad about it? He is a personality who can carry everything.”

During a recent book launch event, Hema Malini had also reacted to Dharmendra’s kissing scene and had quoted, “I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

When encouraged by Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra opened up about the scene in the press conference and quoted, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the premiere, but I’ve received a lot of messages from people. Maine bola, ‘Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai (It’s no big deal for me).” When the rest of the cast burst out laughing, Dharmendra added, “Baaye haath se karwana hai, woh bhi karwa lo (I can do it effortlessly).”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Jaya Bachchan, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand and Aamir Bashir in prominent roles.