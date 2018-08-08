You are here:

Sunny Deol may reunite with director Rajkumar Santoshi after 16 years for Ghatak: Lethal sequel

FP Staff

Aug,08 2018 12:35:13 IST

The duo of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi has worked on Bollywood blockbusters like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak: Lethal. It has been reported that they are working on a new venture after 16 years. The two titans in their fields are reportedly working on a Ghatak sequel and turn it into a franchise.

As per DNA, a source close to Deol disclosed, "Sunny is creatively involved with the process and has found a story that will work as the second part to the original. It’s again an action film starring him in the lead and will have the same David vs Goliath theme."

Producer Sajid Qureshi, the man behind Nanu Ki Jaanu starring Abhay Deol, is apparently bankrolling the film. The source also revealed the fact that the Santoshi and Sunny have been in constant touch to work-out the final script. However, the contents have been kept under the wraps.

Ghatak poster. Image via Twitter @sowika71

The same report mentions of two new projects Santhoshi has in mind for Sunny Deol which include a period drama titled Fateh Singh and Indo-Pak Partition story Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai.

Deol and Santhosi split their ways after they decided to release movies based on Bhagat Singh in 2002— the director came out with The Legend Of Bhagat Singh while the actor produced 23 March 1931: Shaheed.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 12:45 PM

