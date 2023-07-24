During the Independence Day weekend, cinegoers will have a double treat as Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 to will lock horns with Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2. While trade experts are expecting this clash to work wonders at the box office, Sunny shared his opinion on two biggies locking horns at the ticket windows.

Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega!

This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades.#Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023🔥#HappyRepublicDay@ZeeStudios_ @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir pic.twitter.com/Tz9dbysDRe — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2023

In a recent interview with TOI, the Ghatak star said, “Gadar did Rs 100 crore plus (at the box office), while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai (People thought Gadar is old sort of film with old songs). On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren’t bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil, which clashed. There is no comparison, but people like to do it.”

He added, “What I am trying to say is that jo film zyada acchi hoti hai phir bhi aap usko doosre films ke barabari mein le aatey ho. Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo (Why must people compare a good film with others. Films that have no comparison should not be pitted against each other).”

Talking about Gadar 2, the film is directed by Anil Sharma. On the other hand, OMG 2 is helmed by Amit Rai.