Sunny Deol is gearing up for the much-awaited Gadar 2 that releases on August 11. In an interview with Puja Talwar, he opened up about the Hindi film industry and also spoke about the time when he was launching his younger brother Bobby Deol in ‘Barsaat‘ and how no one backed the family.

He revealed, “Everybody comes and hugs you and meets you like they love you so much but all of that is fake. So many people call me paaji, I say please don’t call me paaji because you don’t understand the meaning of paaji. There is a respect for older brother. There are so many things that have been going on, will keep going on because they are such good actors in life, maybe not on the screen.”

On launching Bobby Deol

I remember going to all the directors even when I was launching Bobby, nobody was willing to join hands with us.

On clash with OMG 2

While speaking to Times of India, he said, “Gadar did Rs 100 crore plus (at the box office), while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point.

he so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren’t bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil, which clashed. There is no comparison, but people like to do it.”

He added, “What I am trying to say is that jo film zyada acchi hoti hai phir bhi aap usko doosre films ke barabari mein le aatey ho. Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo (Why must people compare a good film with others. Films that have no comparison should not be pitted against each other).”

Talking about Gadar 2, the film is directed by Anil Sharma. On the other hand, OMG 2 is helmed by Amit Rai.