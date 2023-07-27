At the trailer launch of Gadar 2 yesterday, actor-politician Sunny Deol spoke about the relations between India and Pakistan said, “The essence lies in humanity, not in taking or giving. A conflict between the two sides should not prevail. It is the political blame game that creates hatred between India and Pakistan, a theme reflected in this film. Both nations comprise people who seek peace, as we are essentially one and the same.” Deol is a BJP MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur.

The Gadar 2 trailer was released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. The trailer was launched at a grand event attended by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan.

Sunny Deol expressed, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment.”

Director Anil Sharma shared, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”

Along with Sunny Deol, the movie features stellar performances by Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles.

Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 & OMG 2’s box-office clash

In a recent interview with TOI, the Ghatak star said, “Gadar did Rs 100 crore plus (at the box office), while Lagaan did much lesser. I don’t understand why people compare – whether it’s from the business or likeability point. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai (People thought Gadar is old sort of film with old songs). On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc.

He added, “The so-called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film, and they loved it. At award shows, I remember that they made a spoof of Gadar, but we weren’t bothered by it. It has happened with some of my other films too, like Ghayal and Dil, which clashed. There is no comparison, but people like to do it.”