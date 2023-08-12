Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2‘ that released on August 11 has stormed the box-office by minting around Rs 40 crore on its opening day. This is the second biggest opening of the year after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. And here’s how Salman Khan reacted to the news. Khan, sharing a post on social media, wrote- “Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2.”

The first film that came out in 2001 made Rs 76 crore in its lifetime run with footfalls over 5 crore, and emerged as an all time blockbuster.

At the trailer launch of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol spoke about the relations between India and Pakistan said, “The essence lies in humanity, not in taking or giving. A conflict between the two sides should not prevail. It is the political blame game that creates hatred between India and Pakistan, a theme reflected in this film. Both nations comprise people who seek peace, as we are essentially one and the same.” Deol is a BJP MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur.

The Gadar 2 trailer was released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. The trailer was launched at a grand event attended by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan.

Sunny Deol expressed, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment.”

Director Anil Sharma shared, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”