Suniel Shetty receives legal warning for interfering in daughter Athiya's upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor

After making her debut in Salman Khan-produced Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is currently shooting for debutant director Deba Mitra Hasan’s forthcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

However, a new development suggests that Suniel has been served with a public notice on 13 March, stating that he has been constantly interfering in the project. As told to Mumbai Mirror, advocates Ramesh and Kusum Jain's notice to the actor reads, "Mr Suniel Shetty has no right, title and/or interest in the said film and has no capacity or any authority to either directly or indirectly discuss or take any decisions, negotiate, strategise or overlook the edit or in any manner interfere or be involved with the film Motichoor Chaknachoor or with its cast, crews, technical teams or coordinate with the studio involved with the film or its creative and marketing teams or post productions or any person connected or with the trade."

The notice further concluded with a final warning, “If done so, it shall be considered as trespassing and breach of confidentiality at its own risk, cost and consequences.”

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 11:48:26 IST