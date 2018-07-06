Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty to star in upcoming wedding comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty will be seen together in the upcoming wedding-comedy titled Motichoor Chaknachoor. This quirky film will mark the directorial debut of Debamitra Hassan, who has worked in the television industry extensively and is now foraying into feature films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who's recent release on Netflix, Sacred Games, has been garnering rave reviews, gave a nod to the script in 15 minutes, requesting the makers to wrap up the film within this year, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

Shooting for Motichoor Chaknachoor is slated to begin in Lucknow on 23 September and is going to be shot in a start to finish schedule until end of December.

Producer Rajesh Bhatia said the team of writer and director had been working on perfecting the script and dialogues for three years. He further stated that the film is going to be "humorous story of an unlikely couple that has a lot of situational comedy playing out between the bride and the groom’s families...", and "Nawaz playing the hero makes it all the more exciting,” he added, as per the same report.

Athiya, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s romantic comedy Mubarakan alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz, will be playing the character of a small town girl belonging to North India. To perfect their dialect in the film that is set in Lucknow, both Athiya and Nawazuddin will be undergoing extensive language and accent coaching.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 11:23 AM