Renowned sports personality Ritu Phogat, popularly known as ‘The Indian Tigress’ of Indian MMA (Mixed Martial Arts), recently flew down from Singapore to Mumbai especially to extend her support for MX Player’s Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt which is India’s first MMA reality series. The young MMA athlete took time out from her busy schedule in Singapore to support the sport and mark her presence at the press meet of Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt along with her father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. MX Player, Chief Operating Officer, Nikhil Gandhi, host Suniel Shetty, Toyam Sports Limited, CMD, Mohamedali Budhwani and The Great Khali in Mumbai.

Ritu, who is passionate about MMA, desires to spread awareness about the sport and inspire more people to participate. “I always used to wonder why there were no MMA fighters from India in international tournaments, and that was my purpose for entering the field of MMA. Now there are platforms for MMA, and I wish to help the younger MMA contenders who are passionate about the sport and do something for them. I’ve flown down from Singapore to attend this one-of-a-kind event and promote MMA in India. With people’s support and love, I’m certain that soon India will be at the top of the UFC.”

Praising Ritu, host Suniel Shetty said, “She’s a little champion; she inspires people with her fights. I follow her on social media, and every time she does something, I go to the gym and try to recreate it, though I can’t do it. We need Champions like her to come and support athletes. I thank her and everyone present for being here to support the cause of sports.”

MX Player’s in-house content arm, MX Studios presents India’s first-ever MMA reality show ‘Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt’ in collaboration with Toyam Industries Ltd. Hosted by none other than MMA enthusiast and Hindi Cinema maven Suniel Shetty, the reality show unleashes power-packed challenges between the 16 shortlisted contestants and tests their mettle to attain the title of the ultimate warrior.

