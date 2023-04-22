In a recent podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, actor and producer Suniel Shetty spoke about the very controversial and polarized KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya Koffee With Karan episode and said, “Hardik probably got carried away.” He added, “But when you have an anchor shoving it down your throat what do you do? So it is the format of the show, you get kids excited and they say stuff and then Bollywood is being banned.”

The actor also said, “So I think we all, you as an anchor, me as a guest, we all need to be responsible because you ask me a question that I feel I can’t answer doesn’t mean (I should feel) that I am inferior to anybody, when that happens, that’s when things go wrong and it should never go wrong. You should have the guts to say things as they are and as they should be.”

Talking about KL Rahul as a person, Shetty stated, “He is extremely committed. One of the softest human beings you’ll come across, probably you’ve not seen that. Forget KL, I am not talking about KL, I am talking about any sportsman, any athlete, give them their space because they all grow — situations, what you are going through at that time, all that is very very important.”

