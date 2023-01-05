Sunburn Goa 2022 recently wrapped up. The fest that attracts thousands to the beach state had Grammy award winner Afrojack, Belgian-Greek DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Black Coffee as the first few headliners of the festival. On his visit to India, Dutch DJ Afrojack said that he was excited to perform at Sunburn 2022. “I love the energy and vibe of the country and am looking forward to meet my India fans,” he added.

With the theme The Future Is Now, Sunburn Goa 2022 showcased a spectacular three-day live event imbibing the best of electronic dance music, state-of the-art technology and high-octane entertainment. It was held from December 28 to 30, 2022 at Vagator, Goa.

In a conversation with Firstpost’s Lachmi Deb Roy, Belgian duo DVLM spoke about their India experience. Excerpts:

How does it feel to make a comeback?

It feels good to be back. Seeing the fans, playing all our new music and getting back to how life was before the lockdown began. We have a lot of music made specifically for our shows, so it’s exciting to see what the fans’ reaction will be to the new material.

How much do you like Goa and India?

It feels good to be back at Sunburn. Seeing the fans, playing all this new music we’ve been working on and getting back to how life was before the lockdown began. We have a lot of music made specifically for our shows, so it’s exciting to see what the fans’ reaction will be to the new material. The experience of performing in India is unlike anywhere else in the world. The fans are so dedicated and passionate. It’s incredible to be a part of whilst on stage. India has some stunning destinations, and the culture and people are so welcoming. We always look forward to returning.

How did the music scene get impacted by the pandemic?

I think less pressure and having more downtime has also been beneficial for most artists from a creative standpoint. We’ve had a lot more time to experiment and less deadlines to work towards, and that’s been exciting for us. For us, it’s been a change because we’re so used to being on the road for weeks at a time, travelling and playing shows, so we had to adjust just like the rest of the world has. For touring musicians, the pandemic gave us the opportunity to write new music with so much free time.

How has the pandemic been for you? The pandemic has almost been an opportunity for us to reset, both in terms of our lives and what we want to achieve in our careers. We’ve been lucky to have experienced some new opportunities for us as artists, brought about by the pandemic.

How was the first show after lockdown? Did it take you a while to find your rhythm or did you slip straight back into the groove?

We performed our first show in France at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris for Fun Radio, which was incredible. It was surreal stepping on the stage again, but felt the love from the crowd straight away. Very thankful that we were able to be back doing what we love. The connection with the crowd is something that has always motivated us and is one of the main reasons we love doing what we do, so to have that feeling again was very emotional.

Has the pandemic made you re-evaluate anything?

The key thing for us has been spending time with our families and friends. It’s very easy to get caught up in such a hectic lifestyle. This time at home, and with loved ones, has certainly brought that back into perspective. While we have really missed shows, our fans, it’s important to striking the right balance.

Are there any habits or lifestyle changes you’ve made because of lockdowns and no touring? The key thing for both of us has been the ability to get more of a balance in our lives, and more time to decompress. We’ve both been able to see more of our family and put some focus on new projects and hobbies, both inside music and away from it. I think that naturally feeds back to our music, provides us with new sources of inspiration and allows us to write songs with a fresh mindset.

Have things gone back to the pre-pandemic situation?

Yes, it feels like situation is just about returning to normalcy with fans flocking arenas and promoters putting out massive stadium shows.

How has the pandemic changed your touring habits?

We’re used to being flexible and try to keep a routine whilst on the road to keep us in the best state physically and mentally, and I think that is especially important during all of this. People need to carry on exercising and attempting to eat healthy, and spend time communicating with their friends and family. The most important thing in all of this is people’s health and well-being.

What is the scene with live concerts now?

It’s buzzing! We’re all in this together right now and it’s the only way we’re going to get back to how life was before this, by sticking together.

