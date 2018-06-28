Sumeet Vyas may star alongside Kangana Ranaut in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's sports drama about kabaddi

After impressing critics with his subdued performance as Kareena Kapoor's fiancee in Veere Di Wedding, Sumeet Vyas is already being considered for other significant projects. Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is reportedly keen to cast him in her upcoming film which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

In the film, Ranaut reportedly plays a national level kabaddi player preparing for an impotant championship. The sports drama will go on floors in October after the Queen star undergoes rigorous training to learn the ropes of the game for which an intense 15-day programme has been created.

Although there is no confirmation about Vyas joining the cast from the director, reports suggest that he might share screen space with Ranaut. "Sumeet has had two meetings with the makers but is yet to sign on the dotted line. He is a Kangana fan, the two have appreciated each other’s work in the past. Sumeet is keen to come on board," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Vyas is already awaiting the release of his upcoming horror comedy titled Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai. The Gaurav Sinha directed-film will mark his reunion with his Tripling co-star Amol Parashar.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 18:12 PM