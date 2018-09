You are here:

Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul get married in traditional ceremony in Jammu; couple's friends share photos

After a quirky mehendi and sangeet ceremony, actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul got married in a traditional ceremony in Jammu on Saturday. Pictures from the couple's wedding ceremony have been shared on social media.

For the final day, Kaul opted for a heavily embroidered maroon lehenga which she paired with two dupattas. Vyas looked dapper in a cream-coloured sherwani.

View this post on Instagram

Truly a match made in heaven . . @sumeetvyas ❤️ @ektakaul11 . . #tellybeats #SumeetVyas #ektakaul #ektasumeet #sumeetekta #EktaSumeetWedding #Bollywood #sumeetektawedding #Ashuanky #terimerishaadi #permanentroommates #tripling #officialceogiri #chukyagiri #mereangnemein #veerediwedding #celebwedding #trending #webseries #internetsensation

A post shared by tellybeats (@tellybeats) on Sep 15, 2018 at 8:19pm PDT

The wedding festivities kicked off on 13 September with the couple's friends flooding social media with pictures from the haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2018 12:44 PM