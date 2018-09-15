You are here:

Actors Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul's wedding celebrations begin with mehendi, sangeet ceremonies in Jammu

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul begin preparations for their marriage in Jammu. The pre-wedding celebrations began with a simple puja ceremony on Thursday. Pictures of the occasion were shared by Ekta's friend Malini Kapoor who posted images of the mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

In an interview with the Times of India, Vyas confessed that his wedding card was quite quirky. Always striving to bring up unconventional content on-screen, he said the card was a reflection of his character and that he never wishes for the wedding invite to be hackneyed and boring.

Another video of the sangeet function shows Sumeet and Ekta dancing their hearts out.

Another beautiful picture surfaced online which depicts the couple sharing a sweet, intimate moment during their sangeet.

