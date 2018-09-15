You are here:

Actors Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul's wedding celebrations begin with mehendi, sangeet ceremonies in Jammu

FP Staff

Sep,15 2018 13:29:46 IST

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul begin preparations for their marriage in Jammu. The pre-wedding celebrations began with a simple puja ceremony on Thursday. Pictures of the occasion were shared by Ekta's friend Malini Kapoor who posted images of the mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

In an interview with the Times of India, Vyas confessed that his wedding card was quite quirky. Always striving to bring up unconventional content on-screen, he said the card was a reflection of his character and that he never wishes for the wedding invite to be hackneyed and boring.

Sumeet and Ekta's wedding invite. Image from Twitter

View this post on Instagram

mehndiiiiiiiiii hai rachne wali...hathon mein gehri laali ... kinni soni saddi kudi

A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

mehndiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

ekta ... meri jaan.. mera hanumaan... finally tmro is #theday ... the day we have dreamt of together for so long... wish you allllllllll the #happines and #love .... muuuah

A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

tu khele khel kaai...mera khilona hai tuuu ☺ A post shared by malini k (@malinikapoor) on

Ekta's mehendi ceremony (left) and the puja being held (right). Image from Twitter

Another video of the sangeet function shows Sumeet and Ekta dancing their hearts out.

View this post on Instagram

@ektakaul11 @sumeetvyas dancing their hearts out on their sangeet function #sumeetvyas #ektakaul #sumeetektawedding #sumeetekta #terimerishaadi

Another beautiful picture surfaced online which depicts the couple sharing a sweet, intimate moment during their sangeet.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, during their sangeet ceremony. Image from Twitter

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 13:56 PM

