Love is prismatic, love is RANGEEN! Watch musical sensations Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar explore the vibrant and often unpredictable colours of romance, love and dating through a lens of ‘Unfiltered Stories’!

In the latest episode, the talented twins dive into the universality of love. After all, true love is profound and rises above the superficiality of physical appearance. There’s no shelf-life to this one! The size of your waist does not determine the size of your heart - the sisters address the issues of fat-shaming and isolation, which often become a hindrance to finding real romance.

Too much negativity leads to people hiding their strengths!

Staying positive in a challenging situation demonstrates a strong spirit! Focussing on this thought in the recent episode of Dil Beats, Sukriti Kakar introduced a heartwarming love story and said, “Jab kisi ki life mein bohot zyada negativity ho, toh wo apni positive baatein bhi chupana shuru kar dete hai. Isliye humein life mein strong aur confident rehna bohot zaroori hai.”

Weight no bar, when it comes to pyaar!

Love is unconditional. Highlighting the beauty of love that cannot be straitjacketed into shapes and sizes of people, the latest episode of Dil Beats will showcase an extraordinary love story between Vidya and Rohan. Rohan who was a victim of obesity was always ignored by everyone. It was his love for painting and his fate that made him meet the love of his life, Vidya, and fill it with ‘rangeen’ colors!

Confess! Pyaar kiya toh darna kya

Sahi waqt par bol do warna gile shikwe honge! Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar sure are playing cupid for their fans! While addressing a fan query, they mentioned that it is very important to confess your love at the right time kyunki pyaar kiya toh darna kya?!

Self-love is the key to LOVE!

In the fan segment, the Love Queens explain that a strong self-esteem comes and becomes the foundation for loving and being loved by another person. The sisters succinctly add that until you love yourself and believe in yourself completely, no one will be able to love you. The secret sauce to love is SELF-CONFIDENCE and SELF-WORTH!

