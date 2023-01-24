The legal proceedings surrounding Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection to a money laundering case are getting more controversial day by day. While the names of Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have already been roped in the case, things are getting uglier with both actresses levelling serious allegations against the conman. While Nora Fatehi recently accused Sukesh of offering her a luxurious lifestyle and seeking undue favour from her in exchange for becoming his girlfriend, the latter has retaliated by making more serious allegations against the actress-model.

In a statement issued to the media through his lawyers, Sukesh in his new set of claims accused Nora of lying to him and taking a lot of money from him for buying a house in Morocco.

This came after Nora made some serious claims against Sukesh and also filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez. In a bid to reveal his side of the story, Sukesh rubbished all the claims and instead levelled new allegations against the actress.

“While she talks about me promising her a house, it was she who took a large amount of money from me to buy a house for her family in Casablanca, Morocco. She has created all these stories to escape the law. She also asked me to gift her a luxurious car but had asked me to register it in her friend’s husband’s name,” he said as cited by ETimes.

Further claiming that he was in a ‘serious relationship’ with Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh also went on to allege that Nora has always been jealous of Jacqueline and used to ‘brainwash’ him for coming into a relationship with her.

As far as the case is concerned, Delhi’s Patiala House Court has presently adjourned arguments in the matter and has also allowed the exemption plea filed by Jacqueline from her personal appearance in the court. The date for the next hearing has been posted for 15 February.

