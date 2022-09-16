Citing ED’s charge sheet, which was obtained by India Today, the report informed that Nikki received an amount of Rs. 3.5 lakh in cash and a Gucci bag.

After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, TV stars Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna have come under the Enforcement Directorate’s radar in the ongoing money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to a recent Hindustan Times report, while Jaqueline and Nora have been giving their statements, Bigg Boss fame Nikki and Bade Acche Lagte Hain actress Chahatt’s name have come up in Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. Citing ED’s charge sheet, which was obtained by India Today, the report informed that Nikki received an amount of Rs. 3.5 lakh in cash and a Gucci bag. Not only this, but Chahatt has also been receiving gifts from the conman, which is why her name has cropped up now.

ED’s statement on gifts received by Nikki and Chahatt

Reportedly, Nikki, Chahatt, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met the conman, while he was in jail. As per the report, all of them visited Delhi’s Tihar Jail to see him through his associate Pinky Irani. Citing India Today, the Hindustan Times quoted ED as saying in the charge sheet, “During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of ₹10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of ₹2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.”

Nikki Tamboli and Chahatt Khanna’s statement

On the other hand, as per TOI, Chahatt has received Rs. 2 lakh in cash along with a Versace watch. Reportedly, Nikki’s statement was earlier recorded by the ED on 15 December 2021, wherein she revealed that Pinky contacted her through WhatsApp. Chahatt reportedly recorded her statement with the ED on 16 December 2021, wherein the actress claimed that Pinky introduced herself to her as an owner of a talent agency based in LA, Dubai, and Mumbai. This is after Nora on Thursday was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in the same case. Reportedly, trouble is revolving around Nora and Jacqueline after the two received expensive gifts from the conman. Giving you a bit of a backdrop, currently, conman Sukesh has been lodged in a Delhi jail and is facing over 10 criminal cases registered against him.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.