Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga: Made in India's trailer likely to release in August

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will be collaborating for the first time in Sui Dhaaga: Made in India. The movie will see the onscreen duo play a couple based out of a small town. Varun's character will be seen as a tailor and Anushka will essay the role of an embroider.

The shooting for the film has been completed with the actors recently wrapping up their shooting schedule in Mumbai. Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, essentially revolves around the government's Make In India campaign. It releases on 28 September.

As per a DNA report, the makers of Sui Dhaaga: Made in India are scouting for an appropriate date for the release of their first theatrical promo. “Over the next few weeks, the first posters and the teaser will be launched followed by a big event to unveil the trailer sometime in August. It will happen around Independence Day because the team feels it makes more sense but the exact day has not been locked,” said a source.

As reported earlier, Varun Dhawan had said that his character in the film is considerably inspired by the comic book character of Suppandi. "I read a lot of biographies... I've read one on Dev Anand. I love reading Suppandi. I used to read that a lot during my childhood. Even the characters I do, like right now, I am playing this character of a tailor Mauji in Sui Dhaaga...there is more to him than just being a tailor as he is a peon in a shop as well. Mauji is inspired by Suppandi," Dhawan said.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 16:27 PM