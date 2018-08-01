You are here:

Suhana Khans debuts on Vogue cover; Twitter wonders when Taimur Ali Khan will make the cut

FP Staff

Aug,01 2018 15:08:15 IST

Suhana Khan's debut on Vogue India's cover for the August edition was sure to create a buzz on social media. Being the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana's first venture into the world of glitz and glamour got the choicest reactions from Twitter.

Being a star-kid, the N-word (nepotism, for those wondering) was expected to come to the fore. Few hilarious and some serious comments were expressed on Suhana's debut.

However, there were some who poured their love on the debutante, including Karan Johar, who encouraged her for her first venture.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 15:08 PM

tags: ##InStyle #BuzzPatrol #Cover girl #Gauri Khan #Shah Rukh Khan #Suhana Khan #Twitter #Vogue India

also see

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, makes debut on Vogue India's cover for August edition

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, makes debut on Vogue India's cover for August edition

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Katrina's Zero look; Priyanka Chopra dances on NY streets: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Katrina's Zero look; Priyanka Chopra dances on NY streets: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Kareena Kapoor Khan may star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Salute, astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic

Kareena Kapoor Khan may star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Salute, astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic