Suhana Khans debuts on Vogue cover; Twitter wonders when Taimur Ali Khan will make the cut

Suhana Khan's debut on Vogue India's cover for the August edition was sure to create a buzz on social media. Being the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana's first venture into the world of glitz and glamour got the choicest reactions from Twitter.

Being a star-kid, the N-word (nepotism, for those wondering) was expected to come to the fore. Few hilarious and some serious comments were expressed on Suhana's debut.

Suhana Khan is on vogue cover at age of 18!

Mbappe won World Cup at age of 19. And there is me...

lays anyone? #Life — Argh. (@Fakespearre) July 31, 2018

Suhana Khan on the cover of Vogue almost feels like she saw Jahnvi Kapoor and went "Papa, mereko bhi chahiye"! — Bellyrina (@BombayBellyrina) August 1, 2018

Struggles of being Suhana Khan: 1. Having a sea facing Bungalow, so beach vacations aren't exciting

2. Being so rich that you cannot decide which Rolex to wear

3. Not getting launched by Karan Johar even though you are 18 pic.twitter.com/e6L4rXZzKz — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) August 1, 2018

Why isn't Taimur on the #Vogue cover already and #SuhanaKhan is? Minority card? — Am I Write? (@WordsSlay) August 1, 2018

Reasons to be on a Vogue cover. Beyoncé has 22 Grammy awards Rihanna has 9 Grammy awards #SuhanaKhan- Main SRK ki beti hu@vogueindia is a joke #voigueindia #nepotism #kanganawasright — ✋ (@queenofholos) August 1, 2018

What the fuck is #SuhanaKhan doing on the cover of VOGUE India?!?! Vogue India has lost its standards. Forget Janhvi, at least she’s a good actress and didn’t deserve the hate she got but SUHANA?!?! Nepotism and paid PR at its best. I Stan Janhvi now!!!#BoycottVogue pic.twitter.com/QXb94oQCtR — Aleena Mackenzie (@AleenaMackenzie) July 31, 2018

Kangana Ranaut is far from a perfect woman but audiences feel for her (hate her or love her) due to the fact that Kangana worked hard to earn her place as a celebrity. No one will love Suhana Khan like they love Kangana as Suhana got a Vogue cover without doing anything. — Drama@ueen (@Bolly_drama) August 1, 2018

#suhanakhan @VOGUEIndia Hello Vogue,

May I know what is the process to be on cover of your magazine? I'm sure, for strugglers, you must have 100's of elimination rounds ... There is a talent out there, waiting for their chance..if it is for #SuhanaKhan then why not 4others ? — Anonymous (@Fly_Hightweeto) August 1, 2018

I'm actually a big time Shahrukh Khan fan. But why is Suhana Khan on the cover of Vogue? It isn't even celebrity bashing because she isn't one yet. Her father is a star. So my dad is a CA, will ICAI put me on their monthly magazine cover? @VOGUEIndia — Sanjana Paul (@sanjanapaul28) August 1, 2018

Suhana Khan on vogue cover ?? Like seriously??

Portraying a kid as a sex symbol and being proud of it ??

Simply Pathetic !!

Nepotism Rocks !!

Slow claps — Meher (@OfficialMeher) August 1, 2018

However, there were some who poured their love on the debutante, including Karan Johar, who encouraged her for her first venture.

Have seen her on stage and had my heart bursting with pride!! She is stunning, soulful and a bonafide talent! Welcome to the spotlight my darling! Even in its harshest moments it will envelop you with immense love....and thank you for never calling me UNCLE! Love you ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/wGIfET0nrD — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 31, 2018

Looking at the amount of hate flowing for Suhana Khan, i am sure she will make big in Bollywood. More power to you girl.. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 1, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 15:08 PM