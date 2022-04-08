Director Sudhanshu Saria has managed a casting coup by landing Pooja Bhatt in a key role for his upcoming film 'Sanaa' starring Radhika Madan.

With Sanaa making the right noise on social media, Pooja Bhatt joins the already stellar cast comprising Radhika Madan, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania. The excitement for the female-fronted film will only grow with the addition of Pooja Bhatt.

Producer-Director-Writer Sudhanshu Saria says, “Pooja thoroughly fits the bill for this tailormade role in Sanaa. I'm sure the legacy she carries as an actor and as the voice of women will add dimensions to the part she will be seen playing in the film. I'm thrilled that she has boarded this journey with all of us at Four Line Entertainment.”

Pooja Bhatt says, “Sanaa is a deeply moving & astonishingly perceptive film that captures society’s judgments around women in a way that is going to jolt a lot of people out of their preconceived notions & comfort zone. I am thrilled & honoured that Sudhanshu made me a part of this truly important film-one that examines the lives of women as we actually live them and not in a way the world thinks or wishes that we do."

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria, Sanaa stars Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah. Saria was recently announced as the director of a high octane female-led espionage, Ulajh, with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and show-running Masoom, a series for Amazon Prime, and he is co-producing and writing Delhi Crime Season 3 for Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.