The much-acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a special bond with the iconic film-maker Yash Chopra. Subhash has always called Yash Chopra his elder brother and he is now paying tribute to Yash Ji’s unparalleled legacy in Indian cinema.

Subhash Ghai says, “Yash ji always treated me like his younger brother and respected my style of film making and graced all the premieres of my films and events. I always took his advice how to deal with situations in industry which I could not handle.He appreciated my vision of opening of Whistling Woods film school and inaugurated it. He was always there for industry welfare and was a great passionate film-maker of his time. A legend in true sense.”

Subhash is hosting a screening of the much-talked about Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra & YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, at Whistling Woods. Subhash is making this screening mandatory for the students of his film course and post the screening, there will be an elaborate appreciation discussion to dissect how path-breaking Yash Chopra’s films were and what aspiring film-makers could learn from the master’s craft.

The Romantics became the Number 1 trending title on Netflix within 48 hours of its drop, a rare feat for a documentary, owing to the national over-pouring of love for Yash Chopra and YRF. The Romantics was also in the Top 10 trending shows in 9 countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Mauritius, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka & UAE! The series has been declared a huge hit as it dropped to unanimous acclaim and love globally.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated film-maker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

