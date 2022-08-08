Shah Rukh Khan made his way into the hearts of the audience with his spectacular performance in the film. The filmmaker stated, 'It was challenging for him but he nailed it.'

Subhash Ghai is known for his exemplary contribution to Hindi cinema. One of his creations that took a sharp gaze at the Indo-western culture, Pardes, completes 25 years today.

Ghai recalls everything that went behind creating this piece of work. He states, "Pardes is a very dear film to me. I would like to congratulate the entire cast and crew and especially the audience for continuing to shower their love even after 25 years. My team tells me that people keep on showering their love, keep recalling the iconic scenes in the digital arena even today."

The music launch of Pardes was graced by the esteemed politician Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a rare phenomenon in the history of Hindi cinema. Sharing further details on the same, Ghai added, "Parde' celebrated the rich culture of our country. I had approached Late Arun Jaitley ji to invite Vajpayee ji to our music launch. Also, the song, "I love my India" was released ahead of India's 50th Independence Day. It was a big co-incidence. My heart goes out to India, I can go on and on describing the grandeur of this glorious nation. It is another co-incidence that today I am writing and composing a song for a video Ghar Ghar Tiranga to celebrate the 75th year of our independence."

Subhash Ghai is also know for gauging audience reaction by visiting cinema halls. Recalling the audience reaction he further stated, "I still remember people clapping and humming 'I Love my India" while it was being played on the screen. What's more memorable is their reaction to my cameo wherein I can be seen singing I Love my India on screen, it embarrassed me, but it is a moment that I shall always cherish."

Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his way into the hearts of the audience with his spectacular performance in Pardes. Subhash Ghai adds, "I kept reminding him in every scene and song that he has to avoid his compelling, romantic side to justify Arjun's character. It was challenging for him but he nailed it!"

Subhash Ghai expressed his delight, "I am overjoyed over the fact that my baby is celebrating its silver jubilee and continues to receive unwavering adulation from the audience even after 25 years. I pour my heart and soul into every film of mine. Filmmaking is indeed a business but a business of the heart wherein you pour out all that you have for the audience to rejoice and relish."

