Subhash Ghai says, 'Eid brought me a brighter Mubarak' as '36 Farmhouse' completes 100 days on ZEE5.

Producer and filmmaker Subhash Ghai has truly been a game-changer at what he does. While he continues to create films, and also wonderful songs, he is currently in a celebratory mood. His family entertainer 36 Farmhouse, currently streaming on ZEE5 has clocked in 100 successful days on the OTT platform. The family entertainer has an ensemble cast including Amol Prashar, Barkha Singh, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz, among others, and has managed to impress everyone with its theme and the class disparities that it digs deeper into.

In fact, we hear that Zee Studios has had to push the telecast on other platforms owing to the rave reviews that the movie has been receiving right since its debut week. In addition to creating the movie, Subhash has also written the lyrics and composed its music, with 'Mohabbat' making it to the top numbers.

Today, on the occasion of Eid, Subhash Ghai has double celebrations going on as he has also finished another script, called Salakhe. While details about the movie are under wraps as of now, Subhash says, ''It is an exciting action-packed drama revolving in a prison and is due to go on floors soon under Mukta Arts banner. I am stoked about Salakhe and hope that the movie received just as much love as my work so far.''

In addition to that, Ghai also spoke about 36 Farmhouse's successful run so far, and said, ''It is true that this Eid got brighter for me with 100 days of the family entertainer that is really close to my heart and along with that, the new film's announcement also has me absolutely pumped. I hope that the movie and all my new projects continue to receive just as much love.''

