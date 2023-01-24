Veteran film director and producer Subhash Ghai celebrates his 78th birthday today, 24 January. While the popular director turns a year older, wishes have started pouring in from his fans and well-wishers. Ghai who was fondly called the ‘Showman’ of Bollywood has made a huge contribution to the Indian film industry and is recognised for his notable works. Featuring actors like Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Ghai is remembered for some hit films like Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, and Pardes. Today on his 78th birthday, let’s take a look back at some of his best directions to date.

Subhash Ghai birthday special: His best films

Kalicharan (1976)

Ghai made his debut in direction with the 1976 classic film, Kalicharan starring actor Shatrughan Sinha among many other prominent actors. Notably, Subhash Ghai initially tried acting but then went for direction and came up with Kalicharan. The action-drama film turned out to be a big hit at the box office.

Karz (1980)

Based on the concept of reincarnation, Subhash Ghai directed actor Rishi Kapoor in this hit film. The film is still among his best works and also features some memorable songs like Om Shanti Om, Dard-e-Dil, and Ek Haseena Thi. After his debut, Karz gave more fame and prominence to the director.

Vidhaata (1982)

Featuring notable actors like Dilip Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapuri and Amrish Puri, Vidhaanta proved to be a turning point in Ghai’s career. The film was a blockbuster hit and was also thehighest-grossing Indian film of that year.

Hero (1983)

Subhash Ghai played a pivotal role in launching actor Jackie Shroff as a lead actor in his 1983 film, Hero. With his complete guidance, Jackie Shroff aced the role in his unique ‘tapori’ style. The film was also a big hit of the year.

Ram Lakhan (1989)

Ghai is credited for writing, producing and directing the hit film, Ram Lakhan. Bringing actors Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor together on the screen, Subhash Ghai did justice to the story. From powerful performances by actors to great music, the film has a perfect blend of ‘masala’.

Saudagar (1991)

Bringing on the screen two legends, Subhash Ghai teamed up with Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar for Saudagar. The film still continues to be remembered for an amazing storyline inspired by Romeo and Juliet and of course the performances by the star cast. The film not only earned several nominations but also went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of that year.

Khalnayak (1993)



Reuniting with none other than the action hero Sanjay Dutt, Subhash Ghai directed Khalnayak by adding a proper mix of action and thrill. While the action scenes and intense performance by Dutt are still fresh in our minds, how can we forget the ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ song?

Pardes (1997)

Featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan opposite Mahima Chaudhry, Ghai’s musical drama won accolades from the audience. While the lead actors impressed everyone with their chemistry and performance, the songs also struck a chord in people’s hearts.

Taal (1999)

Making yet another experiment in directing a love story, Subhash Ghai made a thorough lookout for his lead actress. After actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry and Manisha Koirala turned down his offer, Ghai settled down with Aishwarya Rai and we can say he did manage to bring out the best in the actress. The film’s soundtrack also turned out to be a big hit among audiences.

