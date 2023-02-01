The celebrated film-maker Subhash Ghai’s association with superstar Jackie can be traced back to 1983 with ‘Hero’ that marked Jackie Shroff’s debut in the Indian film industry! Subhash Ghai went on to work with him again in ‘Yaadein’ in 2001. On the occasion of Jackie Shroff’s birthday, Subhash Ghai has taken his association with the actor to another level with the announcement of his upcoming film featuring Jackie Shroff!

Subhash Ghai took to Instagram to share the news. He mentioned, “Once a HERO -always a HERO 🕵️‍♂️

BORN as a new super HERO in our film HERO 1983 and #YAADEIN 2001 👏

now comes in 2023 as a heart warming super HERO on big screen film being produced by ⁦‪@MuktaArtsLtd‬⁩ on our script never before ⚔️

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ⁦‪JACKIE ‬⁩

❤️ 👍🕺🏽

from everyone from Mukta arts zee studios n all of us 👍👍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @subhashghai1

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.