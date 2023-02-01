Entertainment

Subhash Ghai announces film with Jackie Shroff in association with Zee Studios and Mukta Arts on superstar's birthday

Subhash Ghai had worked with Jackie Shroff in 'Yaadein' in 2001

February 01, 2023
The celebrated film-maker Subhash Ghai’s association with superstar Jackie can be traced back to 1983 with ‘Hero’ that marked Jackie Shroff’s debut in the Indian film industry! Subhash Ghai went on to work with him again in ‘Yaadein’ in 2001. On the occasion of Jackie Shroff’s birthday, Subhash Ghai has taken his association with the actor to another level with the announcement of his upcoming film featuring Jackie Shroff!

Subhash Ghai took to Instagram to share the news. He mentioned, “Once a HERO -always a HERO 🕵️‍♂️
BORN as a new super HERO in our film HERO 1983 and #YAADEIN 2001 👏
now comes in 2023 as a heart warming super HERO on big screen film being produced by ⁦‪@MuktaArtsLtd‬⁩ on our script never before ⚔️

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ⁦‪JACKIE ‬⁩
❤️ 👍🕺🏽
from everyone from Mukta arts zee studios n all of us 👍👍”

 

Updated Date: February 01, 2023

