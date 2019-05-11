Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff's high school drama earns Rs 12 cr on opening day

Student of the Year 2, which marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, had a decent start at the domestic box office. Featuring Tiger Shroff as the sole male lead, the film earned Rs 12.06 crore on its opening day. Trade analysts report that it is the second highest opener in Tiger's career after Baaghi 2, which raked in Rs 25.10 crore on Day 1. However, SOTY2 has been criticised for its plot cliches, treatment of female characters and Tiger's acting.

SOTY 2 has no Bollywood competitor but it clashes with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that the film's earnings should not be affected because it is arriving two weeks after Endgame, which has slowed down at the box office.

#StudentOfTheYear2 puts up a fairly good total on Day 1... Biz slowed down towards evening shows... Sat and Sun crucial... Substantial growth - especially at plexes - is essential for a healthy total... Fri ₹ 12.06 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 is Tiger’s second highest opener *so far*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2019

SOTY 2 has joined the list of Hindi language films released this year that crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in opening day earnings. Kalank takes the top spot followed by Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 12:12:21 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.