Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff's high school drama earns Rs 12 cr on opening day

FP Staff

May 11, 2019 12:12:21 IST

Student of the Year 2, which marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, had a decent start at the domestic box office. Featuring Tiger Shroff as the sole male lead, the film earned Rs 12.06 crore on its opening day. Trade analysts report that it is the second highest opener in Tiger's career after Baaghi 2which raked in Rs 25.10 crore on Day 1. However, SOTY2 has been criticised for its plot cliches, treatment of female characters and Tiger's acting.

Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2. Image from Twitter

SOTY 2 has no Bollywood competitor but it clashes with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that the film's earnings should not be affected because it is arriving two weeks after Endgame, which has slowed down at the box office.

SOTY 2 has joined the list of Hindi language films released this year that crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in opening day earnings. Kalank takes the top spot followed by Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 12:12:21 IST

