Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger Shroff, Ananya, Tara's film earns Rs 5.02 cr on Day 5

Though Student of the Year 2 failed to impress critics, the film seems to be raking in decent numbers at the domestic box office. The Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria-Ananya Panday high school drama earned Rs 5.02 crore on day 5 of its release. The current collection stands at Rs 49.37 crore. The film is yet to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark.

Trade analysts note that the decline in weekday earnings was not significant but the film continues to witness an average run at the box office.

#StudentOfTheYear2 shows ordinary trending... Didn’t decline much on Tue [vis-à-vis Mon], but what’s surprising is that it hasn’t crossed ₹ 50 cr yet, even after 5 days... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr. Total: ₹ 49.37 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2019

Student of the Year 2 ranks third in the list of Tiger Shroff films that have crossed Rs 30 crore mark during its opening weekend. While Baaghi (2016) earned Rs 38.58 crore, Baaghi 2 racked up a whopping Rs 73.10 crore in three days.

Student of the Year 2 has joined the list of Hindi language films released this year that crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in opening day earnings. Kalank takes the top spot followed by Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 11:53:47 IST

