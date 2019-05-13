You are here:

Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger-Ananya-Tara's campus film earns Rs 38.83 cr on opening weekend

FP Staff

May 13, 2019 16:20:38 IST

Student of the Year 2 may not have received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics, but the second instalment of Karan Johar's high school drama has been raking in decent numbers at the box office.

Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2. Image from Twitter

The Punil Malhotra directorial, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, made Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday, 12 May, pushing its opening weekend total to Rs 38.83 crore.

Trade analysts note that the film's business on Sunday may have been affected by the ongoing Indian Premiere League. SOTY 2 ranks third in the list of Tiger Shroff films that have crossed Rs 30 crore mark during its opening weekend. While Baaghi (2016) earned Rs 38.58 crore, Baaghi 2racked up a whopping Rs 73.10 crore in three days.

SOTY 2 has joined the list of Hindi language films released this year that crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in opening day earnings. Kalank takes the top spot followed by KesariGully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 16:20:38 IST

