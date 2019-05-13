Student of the Year 2 box office collection: Tiger-Ananya-Tara's campus film earns Rs 38.83 cr on opening weekend

Student of the Year 2 may not have received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics, but the second instalment of Karan Johar's high school drama has been raking in decent numbers at the box office.

The Punil Malhotra directorial, starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, made Rs 12.75 crore on Sunday, 12 May, pushing its opening weekend total to Rs 38.83 crore.

#StudentOfTheYear2 saw limited growth on Day 2, while the sixth phase of polling [cinemas were shut till evening] + #IPL2019Final [evening onwards] affected its biz on Day 3... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr. Total: ₹ 38.83 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

Trade analysts note that the film's business on Sunday may have been affected by the ongoing Indian Premiere League. SOTY 2 ranks third in the list of Tiger Shroff films that have crossed Rs 30 crore mark during its opening weekend. While Baaghi (2016) earned Rs 38.58 crore, Baaghi 2, racked up a whopping Rs 73.10 crore in three days.

#StudentOfTheYear2 has a decent weekend, but when compared to Tiger Shroff’s earlier releases [data follows], the numbers should’ve been higher than #Baaghi [2016] at least... #SOTY2 has an important task ahead: It needs to maintain the pace on weekdays. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

Tiger Shroff versus Tiger Shroff... Top 3 *opening weekend* biz...

2016: #Baaghi ₹ 38.58 cr

2018: #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr

2019: #SOTY2 ₹ 38.83 cr#SOTY2 faces two major films on Fri - #DeDePyaarDe and #JohnWick: Chapter 3... Biz on weekdays is extremely crucial. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2019

SOTY 2 has joined the list of Hindi language films released this year that crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in opening day earnings. Kalank takes the top spot followed by Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 16:20:38 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.