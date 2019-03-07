Stree writers Raj and DK to collaborate with Tumbadd director Rahi Anil Barve on upcoming comedy

Director-producer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who scripted Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer horror-comedy Stree last year, are all set for their next venture. The upcoming project will be a comedy flick and is expected to go on floors this August. The duo has roped in Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve to helm the project.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the development said, “It’s a crazy comedy that will be shot across the country. Rahi was brought on board because the film is being planned as a visual spectacle like Tumbbad was.” The source also revealed that the script is locked and the casting will begin soon.

Previously, the duo had worked on their 2013 zombie comedy, Go Goa Gone that had speculations of a sequel. Saif Ali Khan who had played the lead role of a Russian zombie hunter mafioso Boris, still believes in the potential of the subject. However, there are issues of rights revolving around the film with producer Dinesh Vijan that are yet to be resolved.

In a interview with Firstpost, the duo also plan to revisit their old project Farzi, which was in the news as far back as 2014. “It’s a mix of genres. It’s one of our strongest scripts and we want to do it right,” Raj and DK mentioned.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 12:15:24 IST