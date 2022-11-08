Stranger Things: Vecna’s creepy Creel House goes on sale for $1.5 million

The fourth installment of the mystery fantasy drama series Stranger Things was successful in giving all sorts of chills to its fans. Leaving fans turning and tossing with the suspense and tormenting with the wait for the next season, Stranger Things Season 4 gave fans the backstory of the main antagonist Vecna’s mysterious upbringing. Now, this obviously included his creepy childhood home that often had a mind of its own. Not only the creepy house told Vecna’s backstory but also holds the tag for the place where the supervillain developed his supernatural powers. You must be wondering why all of a sudden we are talking about Vecna’s house. Well, this is because now you can also live in the very same house if you dared. Yes. According to a recent CNN report, the 140-year-old mansion is officially for sale for $1.5 million.

The real-life house used as the Creel home in the show is located in Georgia. It was back in 1882 when the house was reportedly constructed by Colonel Hamilton Yancey. The Victorian-style home is reportedly spread in 6,000 sq ft and features seven bedrooms and bathrooms. Not only this but it also reportedly has a guest house behind the main house and its original detail including handcrafted bookshelves and an antique wall safe, are still intact the way it was. Reportedly, the listing read, “In a Stranger turn of events, the iconic ‘Creel House’ can be yours!”

Well, it seems that Vecna is not the only strange thing about the house, which also features a cast-iron urinal. But you don’t need to worry as you won’t find Vecna on the premises until and unless the Duffer Brothers come up with a date for the next installment of their series.

Coming back to the series, for those who don’t know, the 1980s-era-based television series revolves around the made-up town of Hawkins, Indiana, and features a multitude of mysteries and paranormal occurrences that has varied impact on a cast of young and adult stars. The latest season of the show was released this year in May. A couple of months back on 2 August, the production of the next season kick-started, while another production is scheduled to begin in 2023. The release dates are expected to be in 2024 or 2025. There is no denying the fact that the craze around the upcoming season is amped up given the level of suspense created by season 4.

