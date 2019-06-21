Stranger Things 3 final trailer: A bigger, unforeseen threat awaits Mike, Eleven and gang in upcoming instalment

Netflix released the final trailer for the highly-anticipated Season 3 of Stranger Things on 20 June (Thursday). The three-minute long clip gives glimpses of the new monster that the crew in Hawkins will have to battle this time around.

"You let us in. And now, you are going to have to let us stay," says a creepy voice in the beginning of the trailer. The children are quick to realise that the monster from Upside Down may have not left their realm and is looking for a new host. The trailer seems to suggest that Billy Hargrove (Dace Montgomery) may be the monster's victim. Will, Mike and the others are seen preparing for the fight with their homemade weapons, whereas Eleven is confident that she can take down this new menace alone. The preview also features a confused looking Steve handling a tube of mysterious neon green substance.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery will all reprise their roles in season 3.

Stranger Things earned 18 Emmy Award nominations for its first season and 12 more for its second season. The show is set to stream on Netflix from 4 July.

Watch the trailer here.



