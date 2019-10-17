Stranger Things season 3 is show's most watched instalment with 64 mn views in four weeks, Netflix reveals

The third season of retro sci-fi Stranger Things has become the most-watched instalment of the show to date, Netflix has revealed. The third season was viewed by as many as 64 million viewers in the first four weeks of its release, reports Variety.

The streamer announced the news in the Q3 letter to shareholders. Earlier, Netflix had said a staggering 40.7 million accounts watched the third season within the first four days of its premiere, the highest-ever for a project on the streamer in a four-day window.

Netflix recently renewed the most successful original production of the site for a fourth season, in a bid to fend off intense competition from other streaming platforms. The video subscription service added it had entered into a multi-year deal with the hit series creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, to work on unspecified film and series projects.

Stranger Things, a nostalgic 1980s drama about a gang of suburban adolescents battling supernatural monsters, became an instant hit for Netflix when it was launched in 2016.

Netflix announced the fourth season by tweeting a video along with the tag line "We're not in Hawkins anymore," a reference to the fictional Indiana town where the story began.

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

The tweet appears to suggest the monsters in the show now live somewhere else, as hinted at the end of season three.

The Duffer brothers were virtually unknown when Netflix commissioned their idea about teenagers confronting supernatural creatures and a parallel universe in an American small town.

"We can't wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down," said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, referring to the alternative universe in Stranger Things. He did not give any further details about their future productions in the press release.

Netflix is the market leader in global television and film streaming, with over 140 million paying accounts worldwide.

It is accelerating its content production as Apple, Disney, WarnerMedia, and NBCUniversal launch their own streaming platforms.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 13:52:16 IST