Stranger things: Charlie Kessler drops plagiarism lawsuit against makers of Netflix show on eve of trial

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Charlie Kessler has dropped the idea theft lawsuit against Matt and Ross Duffer on the eve of the trial, accepting that the brothers' concept for the Netflix show Stranger Things was their brain child.

In an statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, Kessler said the Duffers "independently created the show".

"After hearing the deposition testimony this week of the legal expert I hired, it is now apparent to me that, whatever I may have believed in the past, my work had nothing to do with the creation of Stranger Things.

"Documents from 2010 and 2013 prove that the Duffers independently created their show. As a result, I have withdrawn my claim and I will be making no further comment on this matter," he said.

In the lawsuit Kessler had alleged that he pitched a project at the 2014 Tribeca Film Festival to the Duffers, and they went on to stole his idea for a show set in a small town where a secret governmental project exists investigating the paranormal.

Netflix issued a statement after the lawsuit was dropped and said the company was pleased with the decision.

"We are glad to be able to put this baseless lawsuit behind us. As we have said all along, Stranger Things is a ground-breaking original creation by The Duffer Brothers.

"We are proud of this show and of our friends Matt and Ross, whose artistic vision gave life to Stranger Things, and whose passion, imagination and relentless hard work alongside our talented cast and crew made it a wildly successful, award-winning series beloved by viewers around the world," a Netflix spokesperson said in the statement issued to Variety.

Stranger Things season three will premiere on 4 July.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 14:33:57 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.