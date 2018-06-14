Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown quits Twitter after becoming target of homophobic memes

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after users posted memes depicting her as homophobic.

According to Deadline, she had been plagued by the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown. It began with memes featuring photos of the 14-year-old with homophobic slurs. The hashtag started making rounds in November 2017 but regained momentum lately.

It is not clear why she was targeted, though Variety writes that several Twitter users claim it to be an inside joke among the LGBTQ community. The actress' publicist did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Before the deletion, she was active on the social media platform and regularly updated it with events of her day, her political beliefs and photos with her boyfriend and Youtuber Jacob Sartorius.Brown has been a supporter of LGBTQ rights and created a secondary Twitter account Milliestopshate last summer that remains active.

Social media bullying of celebs is not new. This news comes after The Last Jedi's actor Kelly Marie Tan deleted her Instagram account after being a target for trolls. In 2016, Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones quit Twitter as a result of becoming the target of racist memes.

Brown is set to return as Eleven for the third season of the Netflix series.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 19:15 PM