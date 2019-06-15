You are here:

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo to host, executive produce a hidden-camera prank show for Netflix

FP Staff

Jun 15, 2019 14:58:05 IST

Gaten Matarazzo, who currently stars as Dustin Henderson in Netflix's popular sci-fi drama Stranger Things, is going to host and executive produce a hidden camera prank show for the streaming giant.

Titled Prank Encounters, it will span over eight episodes. According to Variety, each episode will focus on two strangers, who think they are starting their first day at a part-time job. But when their paths cross, the jobs "turn into full-time nightmares".

Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo. Image from Twitter

Matarazzo will executive produce alongside Ben Silverman, Howard T Owens and Kevin Healy for Propagate and Rob Hyde. Anthony Gonzalez of Undercover Boss fame will direct Prank Encounters.

The announcement comes just weeks after a new Stranger Things promo was released by Netflix. It showed Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Sadie Sink (Max) return to their lives seemingly after they got over the shock of the Upside Down.

However, the clip also hinted at  Will's remaining unresolved connections with the Upside Down. The show will also see the children deal with the problems of adolescence along with the threat of new monsters.

Stranger Things, also starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Natalia Dyer, is scheduled to premiere on 4 July.

 

 

 

