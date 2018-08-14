STR to play a politician in Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu, will also appear in Attarintiki Daredi remake

Silambarasan aka STR has completed shooting for his portions in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and the film is scheduled to release on 28 September. The talented actor is gearing up for his new film Maanaadu, which will be directed by his longtime friend Venkat Prabhu of Chennai 28 and Mankatha fame.

In Maanaadu, STR is said to be playing a grey-shaded character like the filmmaker turned director Parthiepan’s role in Swarnamukhi, directed by KS Adhiyaman of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam fame.

Though Venkat Prabhu is tight-lipped about the characterisation of STR in the film, he said: “I wanted a star with a humongous loyal fan following to play the protagonist in Maanaadu. When STR himself called me for a possible project, I thought this character would perfectly suit him. Maanaadu will be completely different from my previous films which were mainly targeted to entertain the young crowd with fun elements. One thing I can say is that STR’s character will be very unique from the usual protagonists of Tamil cinema.”

Venkat Prabhu is known for sketching strong grey-shaded characters. In the director’s blockbuster film Mankatha, Thala Ajith’s intense villainy role was widely appreciated and it was also a pleasant surprise that even the haters of the actor loved his performance in the film.

The first look title poster of Maanaadu has a strong line: “Stand for what is right, even if it means standing alone,” along with the cutouts of revolutionary political leaders, which clearly hints that the film is going to be a political entertainer.

Venkat Prabhu is also known for giving a special tagline for his films. For example, Mankatha had the tagline ‘A Venkat Prabhu Game’ and for Biriyani, it was ‘A Venkat Prabhu Diet’. Similarly, for Maanaadu, the tagline is ‘A Venkat Prabhu Politics’.

Talking about the film, STR said: “I always wanted to work with Venkat Prabhu but for some reasons, things didn’t fall in place. I’m glad that finally, we are collaborating with Maanaadu. Though there are scenes depicting the current political scenario, I want to clarify that Maanaadu is not a platform for my political debut”.

STR and Venkat Prabhu had also discussed a gangster flick but they finally locked Maanaadu as the script sounded more interesting and relevant to the latest happenings in the state. Further, films targeting politics and politicians in Tamil Nadu are also working big time at the box office.

Although STR has finished shooting Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, the actor is patiently waiting for completion of the script work of Maanaadu. Venkat Prabhu says that he will commence the shoot of Maanaadu as soon as the team wraps up post-production work of his long pending multi-starrer film Party, which was initially scheduled to release this month but now, the producer is aiming for September release.

Party boasts an ensemble of actors including Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva, Jai, Jayaram, Chandran, Nassar, Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sanchita Shetty, and Shaam. Venkat Prabhu completed the shoot long back and he is currently supervising the post-production work to screen the film to censor board officials.

Another interesting update is that Lyca Productions and STR are working together in the Tamil remake of Telugu blockbuster film Attarintiki Daredi. Sundar C, who is known for his hit comedy entertainers, will be directing the film.

Lyca has confirmed that the shoot of Attarintiki Daredi will commence soon and the team is targeting a January 2019 release. "We are very happy to announce the exciting collaboration of Ace Director #SundarC & Mr Mass #Simbu under our banner for a very exciting venture! Shoot commences soon. Gearing up for a January 2019 release. More updates coming up", tweeted Lyca Productions.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 20:33 PM