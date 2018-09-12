You are here:

Steven Soderbergh's basketball drama High Flying Bird, starring Andre Holland, acquired by Netflix

Netflix has acquired the rights to Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh's upcoming sports film, High Flying Bird, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The film will feature actors Andre Holland and Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan and Bill Duke. Holland had worked with Soderbergh earlier on The Knick.

Set against the backdrop of a pro-basketball lockout, the film charts the narrative of a sports agent (played by Holland) who pitches a controversial business proposition to rookie client (played by Gregg). The film has been written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, who wrote the story for Moonlight.

High Flying Bird is being produced by Joseph Malloch, who collaborated with Soderbergh on the iPhone-shot psychological horror Unsane. Ken Meyer and Holland will also executive produce the film.

Steven Soderbergh won the Palme d’Or honour for his 1989 iconic film Sex, Lies, and Videotape. He later directed movies like Erin Brockovich (featuring Julia Roberts that won him an Oscar), Traffic, the Ocean's trilogy, Magic Mike and recently, Logan Lucky. Soderbergh is known to frequently write, shoot and edit his own movies.

The streaming giant is scheduling a release of 2019 for High Flying Bird.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 18:05 PM