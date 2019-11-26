Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams reveals a script almost landed on eBay for online bid

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will conclude the nine-film saga that began with the release of the first film in 1977. Hence, as expected, Disney and Lucasfilm have taken necessary security measures to prevent the secrets of upcoming film from leaking before the film debuts in theaters next month.

However, despite the precautions, director JJ Abrams revealed the Star Wars script almost landed at eBay for an online bid.

During an interview to Good Morning America, Abrams explains how the complete script was made available only to certain cast members. He says, “One of our actors, I’m not going to say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed, and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place,” Abrams said. “And it was given to somebody else who then went to sell it on eBay.”

But to their luck, a Disney employee spotted the for-sale item before anyone could get their hands on it, and “got it back before it sold,” Abrams explained. “With all the security, you have to be careful.”

Check out the video here

.@starwars launched 42 years ago. And 24 days from now, the final chapter will be revealed in theaters! We are THRILLED to have director @jjabrams with us this morning — and he’s sharing an EXCLUSIVE clip from #TheRiseOfSkywalker! pic.twitter.com/gOfUTGWzpW — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2019

Abram also noted it was impossible to conclude the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away without Leia Organa, portrayed throughout the series by the late Carrie Fisher. The actress died in 2016 before filming on The Rise of Skywalker began. However, there was unused footage from 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens that Abrams repurposed to give Princess Leia a proper goodbye.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Issac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Richard R Grant (of Logan), British actress Naomi Ackie, and Anthony Daniels as C-3PO. Chris Terrio has co-written the screenplay along with Abrams.

The film is slated to release on 20 December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2019 11:30:45 IST