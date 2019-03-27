Star Wars: The Mandalorian — Werner Herzog reveals he's playing a villian in Disney+ live action series

While promoting his recent documentary Meeting Gorbachev, German director Werner Herzog dropped hints that he might play a villain in Star Wars live action series, The Mandalorian.

In a recent interview with IndieWire , the German director was asked about his acting career which covers everything from Parks and Recreation to a voice role in Rick and Morty. The celebrated filmmaker dropped major hints and revealed in response that he will be playing a small role as a villain in The Mandalorian.

“Now this is not a secret anymore, a small part, real small part, in The Mandalorian, the Star Wars sequel or whatever you call it. I like to do it because I know I’m good on screen, but only if I have to play a real villain,” he said.

He has previously played a villan called The Zec in Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher in 2012.

According to Collider, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, and Taika Waititi will be directing episodes of the series.

Waititi, the director behind Thor: Ragnarok, will be both directing and apparently providing the voice of bounty hunter droid IG-88. The Mandalorian’s ensemble of cast includes Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi and Nick Nolte.

Disney hasn’t set the launch date for Disney+ yet, so The Mandalorian‘s release date is still under wraps but is anticipated to be sometime in fall 2019.

Meanwhile, here is the official synopsis for The Mandalorian, "After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 18:28:18 IST