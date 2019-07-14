You are here:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian — Jon Favreau reveals he's writing season 2 of Disney+ live-action series

Press Trust of India

Jul 14, 2019 13:36:23 IST

Los Angeles: Jon Favreau has revealed he has already started writing the second season of The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Disney+.

Led by Pedro Pascal, the upcoming live-action Star Wars series is heading to the streaming platform by Disney studio.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian — Jon Favreau reveals hes writing season 2 of Disney+ live-action series

Jon Favreau reveals he is working on the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Image from Twitter

Favreau, who serves as writer and executive producer on the project, said the team has finished work on the debut installment.

"We're done with the first season. I'm actually writing part of the second season now. So I'm having a blast," he told Jimmy Kimmel on the host's late-night show on Thursday, 11 July.

Check it out here

The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi.

Disney and Lucasfilm are yet to officially announce a sophomore season of the series.

EW has reached out to the studio for comment.

The Mandalorian premieres 12 November on Disney+.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2019 13:36:23 IST

tags: Bryce Dallas Howard , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dave Filoni , DIsney , Disney Plus , Jon Favreau , NowStreaming , Pedro Pascal , Star Wars , streaming channel , Taika Waititi , The Mandalorian

also see

The Lion King: Sunidhi Chauhan, Armaan Malik will lend voice to Hindi soundtrack of Disney's live-action remake

The Lion King: Sunidhi Chauhan, Armaan Malik will lend voice to Hindi soundtrack of Disney's live-action remake

The Lion King: Beyoncé drops new original song 'Spirit' from Disney live-action remake

The Lion King: Beyoncé drops new original song 'Spirit' from Disney live-action remake

The Lion King records $14.5 mn opening in China, beating The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast

The Lion King records $14.5 mn opening in China, beating The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast