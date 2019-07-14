You are here:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian — Jon Favreau reveals he's writing season 2 of Disney+ live-action series

Los Angeles: Jon Favreau has revealed he has already started writing the second season of The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Disney+.

Led by Pedro Pascal, the upcoming live-action Star Wars series is heading to the streaming platform by Disney studio.

Favreau, who serves as writer and executive producer on the project, said the team has finished work on the debut installment.

"We're done with the first season. I'm actually writing part of the second season now. So I'm having a blast," he told Jimmy Kimmel on the host's late-night show on Thursday, 11 July.

"It's about a bounty hunter, after Return of the Jedi... It's all new characters... I'm actually writing part of the second season now." Jon Favreau spoke about his Disney+ series, #TheMandalorian, with Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 11th. pic.twitter.com/UAxCsprKrt — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) July 13, 2019

The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi.

Disney and Lucasfilm are yet to officially announce a sophomore season of the series.

EW has reached out to the studio for comment.

The Mandalorian premieres 12 November on Disney+.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2019 13:36:23 IST