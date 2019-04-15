You are here:

The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau unveils first footage of Disney+ series at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago

New York: Jon Favreau gave fans their first look at the The Mandalorian at the Star Wars Celebration in Chicago on Sunday, previewing the most anticipated series yet from the galaxy far, far away.

Favreau’s eight-episode series will debut on the Disney-Plus streaming service on 12 November. It’s set in the aftermath of The Return of the Jedi, taking place five years after the Rebellion’s victory.

The first look at Gina Carano’s character in ‘THE MANDALORIAN’ has been officially revealed. #SWCC pic.twitter.com/TMDZVm7m4Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 14, 2019

Favreau premiered behind-the-scenes clips and some finished footage to attendees.

The series stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a lone gunfighter the actor compared to a Western or samurai hero. It co-stars Gina Carano as a character named Cara Dune and Carl Weathers as a bounty hunter named Greef. Werner Hergog and Giancarlo Esposito also co-star.

Favreau called himself “a product of a Star Wars imagination” who was eager to plunge into the post-Jedi landscape.

“You have vestiges of the Empire. You have only the strong surviving. You have chaos taking over the galaxy,” Favreau said.

On Friday, Lucasfilm debuted the trailer for next theatrical Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 12:29:14 IST

