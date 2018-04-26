You are here:

A Quiet Place will have a sequel, confirms Paramount CEO: 'We're thrilled and already working on it'

Paramount Pictures is already developing a sequel to John Krasinski's breakout thriller hit A Quiet Place.

The studio's Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos made the announcement at CinemaCon 2018, reported Variety.

"We're thrilled to say that we're already working on the sequel to A Quiet Place", Gianopulos said.

Krasinski directed and stars in A Quiet Place, and also co-wrote the screenplay with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. The nearly dialogue-free movie centres on a family (led by Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt) as they struggle to survive in a world of monsters that hunt by sound.

Gianopulos opened the studio's segment at CinemaCon 2018 with the news of a sequel and praised director John Krasinski.

"If you told me five years ago that an almost silent film starring the very funny guy Jim from The Office would have been a hit at Paramount, I would have said, 'Well, I should go work at Paramount,'" said Gianopulos, who joined the studio a year ago.

A Quiet Place, which regained top spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, has amassed more than $200 million in revenue worldwide against a budget of just $17 million and is Paramount's biggest hit since 2016's Star Trek Beyond.

With inputs from AFP and PTI.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 13:08 PM