SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion may have been made in India back in 2017, but the film still has universal appeal. The film has now found adulation in Russia too.

The Russian Embassy on Thursday tweeted a video from the telecast of the second part of Baahubali on its local TV channel. The scene in question is when Amarendra Baahubali introduces his newly wedded wife Devasena to his mother Sivagami.

🎬 Indian cinema gains popularity in Russia. Look what Russian TV is broadcasting right now: the Baahubali with Russian voiceover! pic.twitter.com/VrIgwVIl3b — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) May 28, 2020

The clip went viral in no time, with Indian fans hailing the film and thanking for receiving the blockbuster mythological action drama with such warmth.

Baahubali, which stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty, was released in two parts in 2015 and in 2017 as Baahubali: The Conclusion. The film was dubbed in multiple languages to attract a pan-Indian audience and went on to become a worldwide sensation. KV Vijayendra Prasad wrote the screenplay, while KK Senthil Kumar was the cinematographer.

In October 2019, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning was screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London alongside MM Keeraavani's musical performance with a live orchestra. According to The Indian Express, it is the first non-English film to be showcased at the concert hall.

Baahubali: The Conclusion was premiered at the British Film Institute and was the inaugural film at 39th Moscow International Film Festival. It was also a part of Indian Film Festival of India 2017's Indian Panorama section.

Made at a budget of over Rs 250 crore, the Baahubali series went on to become the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema, grossing more than Rs 1,800 crore at the global box office.

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 11:12:18 IST

