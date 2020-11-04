SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise to re-release in theatres, announces producer Karan Johar

While Baahubali: The Beginning will re-release on 6 November, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will hit the theatres on 13 November.

The makers of the widely profitable Baahubali franchise are going to re-release both the instalments of the franchise in the theatres soon.

Karan Johar, who had backed the project under his banner of Dharma Productions, announced the news on Twitter.

In a tweet with the posters for both the films, Johar wrote that while Baahubali: The Beginning will be seeing a release this Friday, 6 November, the second part, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be released next Friday, on 13 November. The films will be released in only those cities where the government guidelines allow the halls to function.

Read the tweet here

Re-releasing the highly successful films is likely to drive people into the cinema halls that suffered hugely during the lockdown period. According to the Unlock 5.0 guidelines released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes have been permitted to open with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from 15 October. The same seating capacity has been allowed under Unlock 6.0 as well.

The Baahubali franchise, consisting of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has cemented its position in the history of Indian cinema. Upon the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus in 2015, the entire country was abuzz with only one question: 'Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?'

The suspense-filled ending led to massive anticipation around the release of the second part of the franchise. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion managed to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2017 in India, along with making it big in foreign markets as well. The movies also brought their leading star, Prabhas to the limelight to a pan-Indian audience.

Earlier, to commemorate Prabhas' 41st birthday on 23 October, makers of the second instalment of the franchise had decided to re-release the film in theatres across the USA.