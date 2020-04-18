SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Mahesh Babu; RRR director says he'll start working on film script in 2021

SS Rajamouli who is currently busy with his upcoming film RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR has now confirmed that he will next be working on a film with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

As per a report in DNA, Rajamouli confirmed the same while giving an interview to TV9. The report cited the Baahubali director as saying that after wrapping up DVV Danayya’s film, he will be directing a film for veteran producer KL Narayana where Mahesh Babu would play the lead.

India Today confirmed the news citing a source close to the film. The report said Rajamouli is now concentrating on RRR but he will be working on the Mahesh Babu film’s script after RRR releases in January 2021. As per the source, the film will be produced by KL Narayana under the banner Durga Arts.

SS Rajamouli recently released the first look of Ram Charan Teja from RRR on the Telugu star’s birthday. Sharing the video on Twitter, Rajamouli wrote that if anyone can describe the character of Ramaraju in the film it can only be Ramcharan.

It has also been reported that actor Jr NTR will be dubbing with his own voice for the upcoming film. Writer Madhan Karky shared a post on Twitter where he said that the director and composer are working on a remote voice recording supervision session with Jr NTR with his Tamil dialogue delivery for the film.

Working from home for @RRRMovie with Director @ssrajamouli and Composer @mmkeeravaani A remote voice recording supervision session.@tarak9999 was brilliant with his Tamil dialogue delivery. Can’t wait for you to hear his voice for #RathamRanamRowthiram#RRR pic.twitter.com/COauLI7oP9 — Madhan Karky (@madhankarky) March 27, 2020

